Missing Epstein Files Stir Controversy and Long-Standing Intrigue

At least 16 documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein disappeared from the Justice Department's public website, fueling speculation and cries for transparency. Among the removed items was a photo featuring a group including former President Donald Trump.

The files, made available briefly before vanishing, contained sensitive imagery and documents some speculate were tied to powerful figures. Democrats and public voices have raised concerns about what other undisclosed materials might be deliberately hidden.

The documents that have been released provided limited new details about Epstein's criminal activities and the legal processes that previously allowed him leniency. The situation prompts outrage from Epstein's accusers and highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability.