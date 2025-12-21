US Visa Delays Prompt Google and Apple to Caution Employees

Tech industry leaders Google and Apple have issued warnings to employees holding specific U.S. work visas, cautioning against engaging in international travel.

The advisory comes in response to reported delays of up to 12 months for visa stamping appointments at U.S. embassies, attributed to new social media screening requirements.

This development occurs as the Trump administration increases vetting of H-1B visa applicants and raises application fees, actions that have prompted the companies to advise caution and highlight risks for employees traveling abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)