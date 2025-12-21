Left Menu

US Visa Delays Prompt Google and Apple to Caution Employees

Tech giants Google and Apple have warned employees on U.S. work visas against international travel due to delays in visa stamping appointments, caused by new social media screening requirements. This action follows heightened scrutiny and fees for H-1B visas under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 04:19 IST
Tech industry leaders Google and Apple have issued warnings to employees holding specific U.S. work visas, cautioning against engaging in international travel.

The advisory comes in response to reported delays of up to 12 months for visa stamping appointments at U.S. embassies, attributed to new social media screening requirements.

This development occurs as the Trump administration increases vetting of H-1B visa applicants and raises application fees, actions that have prompted the companies to advise caution and highlight risks for employees traveling abroad.

