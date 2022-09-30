Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 to delve deeper into flashback & unfold how Sanichiro saves Mikey

Recent chapters of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers are focusing on the time leaper story of Mikey's brother Sanichiro. While each chapter is showing a different story, they are interconnected with a common theme of Sanichiro wanting to save his brother Mikey. Thanks to the writer for handling such a gripping plotline smoothly. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 is another important chapter. It will show more about Sanichiro and Mikey's past.

Shinichiro finally managed to return to the past, but he had to kill the old man to gain the time-jumping ability. In the past, he had gone back to the day of Mikey's accident. He found a boy playing with a paper airplane at the end of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 will clear the connection between the past incidents (a boy playing with an airplane) with the present when he again saw someone playing with a toy plane different from Mikey's Concord.

Now we have to wait and see how Shinichiro reacts to this sudden incident. The spoilers and the release date for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 are yet to be out.

The character Shinichiro seems like a recurring character in the Tokyo Revengers manga. In fact, he has become one of the most important attractions of this series. The upcoming chapters will ultimately show how Shinichiro saves Mikey.

Moreover, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 and more upcoming chapters will show how Takemichi's time-jump ability also connects to the story of the two brothers. The chapter will also solve the mystery of why Shinichiro killed the old man, the time jumper.

These are some theories of the upcoming segment. We will come up with more Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released. But we would advise all readers to read the Tokyo Revengers manga after its release on official platforms.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 272 might release on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

