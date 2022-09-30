Lupin Part 3 unveils Omar Sy’s first look! (Plus what to expect from gentleman thief’s story)

At the TUDUM EVENT on September 24, Netflix unveiled a brief teaser and the first look at the French language heist thriller, Lupin Season 3. The trailer has given hints of what to expect from the gentleman thief's story. Omar Sy plays a modern-day gentleman thief who styles himself after Arsène Lupin and vows to avenge his father's death in the mystery thriller series.

Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.

Lupin Part 3: Production updates & release

The lead star of the series, Omar Sy revealed the confirmation of the third season of the series. "We can't hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!" he tweeted in May.

The French drama's co-creator George Kay talked to Radio Times before the renewal of the Lupin Part 3. He told that they are expecting a new season to launch in 2022. Lupin Part 1 was released in January 2021, with a total of five episodes. In April, Netflix revealed that the drama was watched by over 70 million households in its first month on the streaming service in the first quarter of 2021.

After a few months' gaps, Lupin part 2 was aired on Netflix in June 2021 consisting of another set of five episodes. Lupin Part 3 is expected to arrive on Netflix soon. As both seasons had five episodes each, Lupin Season 3 might also come with the same pattern.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Lupin 3 but the series co-creator George Kay told RadioTimes in January 2021 that new episodes would likely be released in 2022.

"We're story-lining that, and I'm sure that will come. We're actively story-lining with real confidence that that's gonna happen, because reaction to the first five episodes would suggest that we've got every chance that [Part 3] would be coming next year… unless something goes completely wrong!" Kay said at the time.

In November 2021, Omar Sy and Netflix shared an image via Twitter that the production for Lupin Part 3 had begun. But Since November, Sy and Netflix haven't made any announcements on whether filming is ongoing or wrapped in Paris.

Lupin Part 3: What to expect

Lupin is loosely based on Maurice Leblanc's Arséne Lupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The story follows professional thief AssaneDiop, the only son of an immigrant who hanged himself to death after being wrongfully convinced of theft by his wealthy and powerful employer Hubert Pellegrini. Fast forward 25 years and Assane is all set to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

The second season covered the main story but there's still a lot of the story that needs to be told. In an interview with Variety last year, George Kay stated he will "create a new adventure that will run forward from there and further unsettle Assane". He also said that he wants to keep the story set in Paris, and will continue to unpack Assane's history.

Kay also said that at some point. He said to Radio Times, "Speaking really honestly, there have been [discussions]. There's some ideas circling around that, that I have, that I'm really interested to explore."

He added: "The Arsene Lupin fanbase, which is evident within the show, would have to lock antlers with the Sherlock Holmes fanbase – you want to take it to a really meta level. Having that kind of level of fun would be really cool, and it's not something we haven't discussed."

"When you read the books, Lupin has a lot of accomplices." Omar Sy said to EW. "But [in the show] he had the one, which is Benjamin, but he needs people, [so he] hires them like he does with [Philippe Courbet]. So it was interesting to have that. And I think it's going to be more interesting maybe one day having like a big cast with a lot of people."

"Because the thing is just being the mastermind, you cannot do everything by yourself, you need people. It's also one of his skills, to bring people with him. It was really cool to play with that. I think it's a good aspect of Lupin."

Lupin Part 3 cast: who are in

The recently released trailer confirms Omar Sy's return as Assane Diop in Lupin Season 3. We could also see Antoine Gouy (as Benjamin Ferel), Etan Simon (as Raoul), Ludivine Sagnier (as Claire), and Soufiane Guerrab (as Youssef Guédira).

Additionally, Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Vincent Londez (Captain Romain Laugier), Shirine Boutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem), Vincent Garanger (Gabriel Dumont), Stefan Crepon (Philippe Courbet), and Clotilde Hesme (Juliette Pellegrini) are also expected to return in the third installment.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series of Netflix's foreign-language genre.