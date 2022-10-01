Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 release date, synopsis & recap

Chicago P.D. Season 10 started airing on September 21, 2022. New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

The highly sought-after Chicago P.D. Season 10 will be centered on Burzek. The promo of Chicago P.D. S10 EP3 teases some major changes for the team. Check out the promo below.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 2

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 will pick from the end of Episode 2. After the death of informant Anna, Voight is trying to keep the neighborhood clean but he is facing new threats.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 2 synopsis: "When a convicted murderer hijacks a prison van, the team scrambles to find him and the abducted prison guard before it's too late; Burgess questions Ruzek's motives in a case, creating tension between the two."

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 is titled "A Good Man." Here is the synopsis of Chicago P.D. S10 E3- "The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies and Halsted connects with one of the victims about their Army careers. Upton suspects there is more to the story and confides in Voight."

Chicago P.D tells the story of an elite group of patrol and intelligence officers in the Chicago Police Department. Thanks to their intricate personal relationships and action-packed work life, the series always keep viewers on their toes with one story or another. The audience sees how the police officers respond to heinous crimes, like kidnapping, deadly gun shootings and drug trafficking. With all this, the episodes never cease to amaze the viewers with nail-biting situations capable of holding their attention down to the wire.

The Mystery & Thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 will release on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10 PM (ET) on NBC as well as streaming online via catch-up the following day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on NBC series!