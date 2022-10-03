Left Menu

Kerala CM condoles death of businessman 'Atlas' Ramachandran

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-10-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 10:02 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of NRI businessman and Atlas Group chairman M M Ramachandran, who reportedly died due to age-related ailments in Dubai, UAE, on October 2.

The businessman, also known as 'Atlas' Ramachandran, was 80.

Vijayan, in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said the businessman was active in public forums and cultural gatherings in Dubai and had close contacts with the non-resident Malayalis.

He also helped the poor, the Chief Minister said in the statement.

Expressing his condolences, he said Ramachandran, who was a jeweller and also a film producer, died before he could realise his desire to return to his native land of Kerala.

The businessman is well known for his tagline -- 'trusted institution of crores' -- and besides producing movies, has also acted in some.

Ramachandran, born in Thrissur district of Kerala in 1942, started his career as a bank employee before moving into the jewellery business, the CMO statement said.

