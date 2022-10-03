NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins Durga Puja celebrations in city, emphasises festival’s message of triumph of good over evil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Durga Puja celebrations in the city, emphasising that the festival’s message of the triumph of good over evil can be appreciated by all in these challenging times.

The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5. “Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight,” Adams tweeted on Sunday.

Adams was accompanied by New York City’s Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan.

Last month, Adams attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet,'' he had tweeted.

