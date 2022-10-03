Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins Durga Puja celebrations in city, emphasises festival’s message of triumph of good over evil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Durga Puja celebrations in the city, emphasising that the festivals message of the triumph of good over evil can be appreciated by all in these challenging times.The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:31 IST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins Durga Puja celebrations in city, emphasises festival’s message of triumph of good over evil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Durga Puja celebrations in the city, emphasising that the festival’s message of the triumph of good over evil can be appreciated by all in these challenging times.

The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5. “Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight,” Adams tweeted on Sunday.

Adams was accompanied by New York City’s Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan.

Last month, Adams attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet,'' he had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022