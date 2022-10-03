Filmmaker Kamaleshwar Mukhopadhyay, others detained for protests against attack on CPI(M) bookstall

Filmmaker Kamaleshwar Mukhopadhyay and some CPI(M) workers were detained by police on Monday during a protest at Rashbehari crossing in south Kolkata over an alleged attack on a bookstall put up by the Left party a day before, Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said.

Mukhopadhyay and the others, who were initially taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar, were released later in the evening.

No comment was available from the police on the issue.

''We had gathered at Rashbehari crossing to protest the attack on a bookstall and closing of it by TMC supporters there,'' Bhattacharya, the CPI(M) MP and senior advocate, said.

Alleging that some people owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked them again during the protest on Monday, he said some of the protesters, including filmmaker Mukhopadhyay and CPI(M) Kolkata district committee president Kallol Majumdar, were detained by the police. ''The police detained us stating that the protest cannot be held at the busy crossing as it will stall the movement of Durga Puja crowd,'' Mukhopadhyay said after his release.

He claimed that the party workers, who were trying to prevent an attack on Bhattacharya when he was addressing the protest meeting, were detained. The detention of Mukhopadhyay drew criticism from filmmakers and actors. ''Afraid of books???? Books??? Don't have enough words of condemnation for the arrest of Dr Kamaleswar Mukherjee. With you, Kamalda, for whatever it is worth,'' filmmaker Srijit Mukherji wrote on Twitter. ''Has this government gone insane? The arrest of Kamaleswar Mukherjee is SHAMEFUL. For what? For a bookstall? For supporting a protest against the plunder of a ‘bookstall ‘? This is shameful. Strongly condemn this immensely meaningless and obnoxious act of flexing muscle power. With you Kamleshwar Mukherjee, we all need an answer for this !'' actor Ridhhi Sen said on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)