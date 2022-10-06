Ayushmann Khurran, Tabu's crime thriller 'Andhadhun' turns 4

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer crime thriller film 'Andhadhun' on Wednesday, turned 4. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann dropped a reel video which he captioned, "Every artist has a secret #4YearsOfAndhadhun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVJcUwtz3r/ In the video, Ayushmann dropped some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film received positive responses from the audience and was declared a hit at the box office. In the film, the 'Dream Girl' actor portrayed the role of a blind piano player who accidentally gets involved in the murder of a retired actor.

The film was also made in Telugu as 'Maestro'and in Malayalam as 'Bhramam'. Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be next seen in a comedy film 'Doctor G' alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. Apart from that, he also has 'An Action Hero' along with Jaideep Ahlawat and 'Dream Girl 2' with Ananya Panday in his kitty.

Radhika Apte, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Tabu will be next seen in the upcoming mystery thriller film 'Drishyam 2' and in Ajay Devgn's next directorial 'Bholaa'.

Director Sriram Raghavan is currently busy shooting for his next film 'Merry Christmas' which stars Katrina Kaif and south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (ANI)

