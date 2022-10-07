Left Menu

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:29 IST
Director Mani Ratnam's big screen spectacle film ''Ponniyin Selvan-I'' has raised over Rs 300 crore in its worldwide gross box office collection, the makers said Friday.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Tamil historical drama hit the theatres globally on September 30.

Ratnam's Madras Productions, one of the banners behind the movie, took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures.

The production house posted a motion poster which stated that the film has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide gross.

''Success beyond boundaries! Thank you for this tremendous response '' the Madras Productions captioned the post.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel, ''Ponniyin Selvan-I'' chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi), a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The much-anticipated film opened to positive response from both critics and audiences.

Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, ''Ponniyin Selvan-I'' released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

