Left Menu

Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace

He is best known for featuring in movies such as Rust and Bone, The Danish Girl, Far from the Madding Crowd and The Old Guard.Tracy will serve as showrunner for The Palace and executive produce with Frears, Winslet and Frank Rich.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 10:39 IST
Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Matthias Schoenaerts will feature alongside Oscar winner Kate Winslet in her latest HBO series.

Titled ''The Palace'', the limited series is created by Will Tracy and will be helmed by acclaimed director Stephen Frears.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, ''The Palace'' chronicles a year inside an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

The details of the character Schoenaerts will play in the show have been kept under wraps. He is best known for featuring in movies such as ''Rust and Bone'', ''The Danish Girl'', ''Far from the Madding Crowd'' and ''The Old Guard''.

Tracy will serve as showrunner for ''The Palace'' and executive produce with Frears, Winslet and Frank Rich. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Sprya, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe will be writers on the series.

Schoenaerts currently stars in David O Russell-directed ''Amsterdam'', also featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

His upcoming projects include Canal+/Sky series "Django", Terrence Malick's "The Way of the Wind", and Netflix's "The Old Guard 2".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022