Kangana Ranaut greets air warriors on Indian Air Force Day

On the occasion of Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her upcoming movie 'Tejas' to wish the air warriors on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the Queen actor dropped a picture from her upcoming movie 'Tejas'.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Greetings to all our air warriors from team Tejas on #AirForceDay." Kangana is playing Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the Sarvesh Mewara directorial.

In the picture, Kangana was seen dressed in the Indian Air Force inform and walking towards the camera. Reportedly, the film 'Tejas' will be released next year in the summer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Indian Airforce marked the completion of 90 years of its foundation on Saturday. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933. Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950. (ANI)

