Left Menu

Selena Gomez talks about mental health in 'My Mind & Me' documentary trailer

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggles with mental health in the upcoming Apple Original Films documentary 'Selena Gomez

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:37 IST
Selena Gomez talks about mental health in 'My Mind & Me' documentary trailer
A stiller from the documentary's trailer (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggles with mental health in the upcoming Apple Original Films documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me', the trailer of which has been unveiled on World Mental Health Day. According to Deadline, during the clip from the film, which chronicles the actor's years-long journey through such health issues as lupus and bipolar disorder, Gomez asks "How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the trailer was released today on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education and awareness. "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light," read Apple's description of the documentary, reported Deadline.

In recent years, Gomez has sought to help others, in part through charitable donations tied to her business ventures. Her HBO Max cooking show 'Selena + Chef' raises money for nonprofit organizations, while her Rare Beauty brand includes the Rare Impact Fund

As per Deadline, more than 210 million singles have been sold by Gomez worldwide and has amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. She received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP this year along with an Emmy nomination as a producer for 'Only Murders in the Building'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022