PM Modi greets Amitabh Bachchan on 80th birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.
The prime minister on Twitter said Bachchan is ''one of India's most remarkable film personalities''.
''A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,'' wrote Modi.
Bachchan thanked the prime minister for his wishes.
''Shri Narendra Modi ji, I thank you for your wishes. Your blessings will always be a source of inspiration for me,'' the screen icon said.
Bachchan is one of the busiest actors of Indian cinema and he continues to spearhead the highly successful quiz show ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'', which is currently in its 14th season.
