Akshay Kumar's action thriller 'Ram Setu' trailer out

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, unveiled the trailer of his next action thriller film 'Ram Setu'. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Raksha Bandhan' actor dropped a trailer along with a caption.

He wrote, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu... Hope you show even more love to the trailer. And this Diwali, come with your whole family to be a part of the world of Ram Setu. #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide. @jacquelinef143 @zeemusiccompany @zeemusiccompany." https://www.instagram.com/p/CjkF1GjB0fi/?hl=en

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline, Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles. The two-minute nine-second long trailer showcases Akshay on an archaeological mission to Ram Setu after the government has requested Supreme Court's permission to demolish Ram Setu. In the video, Nassar was heard saying India runs on the belief in Lord Ram, and wonder how anyone could challenge this belief.

Then Akshay was seen working on the mission and was joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. The clip also shows Nushrratt Bharuccha explaining the motive for sending him (Akshay) on this mission. At the end of the video, Akshay is seen coming out of the sea with a stone from the bridge on his shoulder and was heard saying, "There are millions of temples of Shri Ram in the world, but, Setu is only one."

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. 'Ram Setu' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy film 'Thank God'.Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. Meanwhile, Akshay will also be seen in director Raj Mehta's next 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has an official Hindi remake of the south film 'Soorarai Pottru' along with Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai's 'Gorkha' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff in his kitty. (ANI)

