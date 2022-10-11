Left Menu

Karwa Chauth 2022: Muhurat, Upvasa time

Karwa Chauth is just around the corner, and on occasion, like every year, Hindu women are going to fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:36 IST
Karwa Chauth 2022: Muhurat, Upvasa time
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karwa Chauth is just around the corner, and on occasion, like every year, Hindu women are going to fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands. It is a festival celebrated annually by married women and is sometimes referred to as Karak Chaturthi.

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month. Hindu married ladies observe the Karwa Chauth fast during the festival, fasting from sunrise until moonrise while making special prayers to Goddess Parvati. The women observe the Karva Chauth vrat, which is a nirjala (without food or water). Only after the moonrise, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a specific prayer to the moon, can women break their fast (vrat).

Karwa Chauth 2022 Timings: Start date and time: According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will begin on Thursday. The tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am.

End date and time: Karwa Chauth will end on Friday. The tithi will end at 3:08 am. Upvasa time: The Karva Chauth upvasa time will begin at 6:20 am and will end at 8:09 pm.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm. Items required for performing the Karwa Chauth Puja:

Items that are going to be required for performing the Puja are - Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, Chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Matthi, Roli and an oil lamp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022