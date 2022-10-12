Rajesh Pratap Singh to close Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Mrunal Thakur to walk

Fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, known for creating minimalistic marvels, will bring the curtains down on Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with ''Sita Ramam'' star Mrunal Thakur set to turn showstopper.

Singh will present his unique collection, highlighting his perspective on traditional techniques reinterpreted in a contemporary language, on October 16.

Based on Lakme's beauty statement of the season #ReadyForACloseUp, the clothing line will incorporate quintessential Indian couture such as sarees with structured jackets. The colour palette spans ivory, metallic and black, with embellishments to top it off.

Singh said he is honoured to be returning as the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer this season. ''Presenting a collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI has always been an incredibly special and memorable experience, and more so this year as we celebrate Lakme's iconic journey in the country and its pioneering milestones along the way. ''This collection is my humble effort to marry a take on retro glam couture and soft glam makeup with Mrunal Thakur gracing the runway. Embodying the attributes of the Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation, the show will exude radiance and grace, drawing inspiration from the blend of skincare and beauty in this range,'' the couturier said in a statement.

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said the upcoming show will witness the iconic journey of Lakme over an unforgettable evening.

''As we return to another season of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, the beauty trend statement this edition #ReadyForACloseup, brings to centre stage the most important nuance of makeup with its Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation - a dewy, radiant, light-weight base powered by the skin-loving care of a serum,'' Mattu said.

The team is excited to collaborate with Singh for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. ''Rajesh's signature clothing famously made with bespoke fabric and exquisite tailoring looks even more remarkable up-close, making him the natural choice for the Lakme beauty trend #ReadyforaCloseup,'' she added.

Celebrated makeup artist Daniel Bauer, who will conceptualise the makeup look for the show, said he is thrilled to collaborate with Lakme once again. ''In 2022, we have observed that the dewy, no-makeup makeup look is one of the fastest growing trends globally, where 'skin is in'. Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation is the ideal launch this season, as it accentuates the texture of skin and focuses on the 'skinification' of makeup. It is always a pleasure to see Rajesh Pratap Singh's magical vision come to life, I am excited to be a part of this creative union,'' Bauer said.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI opened Wednesday.

