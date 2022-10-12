Left Menu

Get ready to witness the hot avatar of Katrina Kaif in the 'Kinna Sona' song from the film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Katrina raises temperature with her dance in 'Kinna Sona' song
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Get ready to witness the hot avatar of Katrina Kaif in the 'Kinna Sona' song from the film 'Phone Bhoot'. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the song's teaser, composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Zahrah and Tanishk.

The song shot at a rustic backdrop of a palace features Katrina in a smoking hot avatar along with her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The music video of the track shows Katrina grooving in a red hot dress, leaving the audience in awe of her moves.

"Kat is so hot," a social media user commented. "Woah. Can't wait for the track," another one wrote.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina portraying the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to two clueless guys who want to be 'Bhootbusters' (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which the comedy of error begins.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' on November 4. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

