House of the Dragon Episode 9: Who will sit on Iron Throne?

The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, which was made based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, started premiering on August 21, 2022. Viewers will find House of the Dragon 9, titled "The Green Council" on HBO on October 16, 2022. House of the Dragon's first season will have ten episodes.

The previous episode had a time jump of six years. The episode started after Emma D'Arcy becomes Princess; Rhaenyra has given birth to three boys, namely Acaerys, Lucerys and the newborn Joffrey. King Viserys and Alicent also have three children named Aegon, Aemond and Helaena. Daemon and Laena are the parents of twin daughters called Baela and Rhaena. Lady Laena is no more.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 shows an eventful story. The segment starts six years after CorlysVelaryon was severely wounded fighting in the Stepstones. His brother, SerVaemond, petitions King's Landing to name him as Corlys' heir, proclaiming Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys illegitimate. Rhaenyra and Daemon return to the capital to defend Lucerys' claim. Queen Alicent and Ser Otto Hightower now oversee all royal matters. Viserys I Targaryen took his last breaths in King's Landing.

The trailer of House of the Dragon EP9 shows the chaos and disorder that follow after the death of Viserys I Targaryen. The kingdom is divided into two parts. The Greens were led by Alicent and Otto Hightower, and the Blacks were led by Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. In the trailer, Alicent says that the king has told her, she will be sitting on the Iron Throne after him. The death of Viserys has worked as a catalyst in bringing war closer to Westeros. The Green and the Blacks star fighting with each other.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 9 is set to premiere on October 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Watch the House of the Dragon EP9 trailer below.

