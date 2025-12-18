Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Challenge: A Push for Comprehensive Solutions

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the India Economic Conclave, acknowledging some progress in improving Delhi's air quality but highlighting the need for greater efforts. Yadav discussed initiatives like smart traffic management, improving fuel quality, and phasing out old vehicles as part of a broader strategy to tackle air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:18 IST
The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized that although the number of days with a better air quality index (AQI) has increased in Delhi, the improvement is not satisfactory. At the India Economic Conclave, Yadav called for more substantial efforts and science-based solutions.

Highlighting initiatives from cities worldwide, Yadav mentioned that India has embarked on improving fuel quality and managing traffic congestion. Recent Supreme Court decisions aim to phase out older vehicles that contribute significantly to pollution.

Yadav assured that air quality will see noticeable improvements within four years, with measures such as real-time emission monitoring for industries and enhanced last-mile metro connectivity underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

