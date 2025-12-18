Delhi's Air Quality Challenge: A Push for Comprehensive Solutions

The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized that although the number of days with a better air quality index (AQI) has increased in Delhi, the improvement is not satisfactory. At the India Economic Conclave, Yadav called for more substantial efforts and science-based solutions.

Highlighting initiatives from cities worldwide, Yadav mentioned that India has embarked on improving fuel quality and managing traffic congestion. Recent Supreme Court decisions aim to phase out older vehicles that contribute significantly to pollution.

Yadav assured that air quality will see noticeable improvements within four years, with measures such as real-time emission monitoring for industries and enhanced last-mile metro connectivity underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)