Tragic Car Fire Claims Life: Mystery and Investigation Unfold

A fatal incident occurred on Thursday when a man was found charred inside a burning car near the Dhoni-Mundur stretch, according to police reports. The tragic event unfolded around 4 pm when local residents saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Despite immediate efforts by bystanders to suppress the fire, the inferno's intensity deterred any successful intervention. Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene later to combat the blaze. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car belonged to an individual from Velikkad, near Mundur.

The vehicle had refueled an hour before at a nearby petrol station. As police strive to reach the car owner through relatives, they have launched a probe to identify the deceased and determine the fire's cause. Hemambika Nagar police are set to file a case upon completing the initial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)