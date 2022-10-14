BBC’s The Tourist Season 2 may release in 2023! Find out more details

Jamie Dornan's latest show The Tourist premiered on January 1, 2022, on BBC One and was distributed internationally by All3Media. The thriller series received positive responses from the audience and looking forward to watching a great second season The Tourist. Here are all the updates on The Tourist Season 2 which was renewed in March 2022.

After the release, BBC revealed that The Tourist pushed iPlayer to its biggest festive day yet with 22 million streams across the service. That's a new record for the BBC.

The filming for The Tourist Season 2 is yet to start, but there is no official announcement on it. However, after its renewal in March, Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer hinted that The Tourist Season 2 would be more thrilling and adventurous than its previous season.

"In its first 30 days, 12 million people watched The Tourist – that's twice as big as the largest show, Stay Close, on Netflix," she said. "The power that the BBC has to reach millions of people is far greater than we perhaps realise."

The story starts with an Irish man Elliot Stanley (Jamie Dornan) who is the victim of a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. He must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

The series ends with major cliffhangers to resolve in the Tourist Season 2. The first season ends with Elliot's overdose. He drank a bottle of vodka and swallowed lots of pills in an attempt to suicide, after having found out that he was a drug trafficker before losing his memory.

However, Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) decided to give him another chance by sending him a burrito emoji. Will he survive and settle with Helen (Danielle Macdonald)? Elliot's fate will be revealed in The Tourist Season 2. Fans will have to wait for the release.

Harry Williams and Jack Williams will once again be penning the scripts. Before the first season aired, the duo talked about the possible ideas for The Tourist Season 2.

"I would love to make this show again with these people," Harry told RadioTimes.com. "I'm not entirely sure it's possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It's been our lives for three years and we've been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show.

We've loved every minute. Normally you're sick of it by this point having watched 900 cuts of one episode but I still love it and I'd love to do it again."

Jack added: "Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we're not done with that. In terms of the story, we'll see how it goes if people like it."

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has confirmed his return as Elliot in The Tourist S2. Though the names of other confirmed stars are yet to be announced, according to the cliffhangers, we expect Danielle Macdonald may return as Constable Helen Chambers in Tourist Season 2. Hopefully, we will see Damon Herriman as DI Lachlan Rogers, who was jailed for murdering Rodney Lammon.

As there are no official updates regarding the productions from the streamer or the creators, we could go with the 2023 release window for The Tourist Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more BBC series.

