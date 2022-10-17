Demon Slayer Season 3 to have a special broadcast on December 10 (more updates expected)

Demon Slayer Season 3 is under production and preparing for big returns with "The Swordsmith Village Arc." Earlier, the official Anime TV Twitter account shared a post asking audiences to wait for something big on "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba." It seems they've kept the promise.

A new post has revealed an interesting piece of information on the project will be disclosed on December 10. There will be a special rebroadcast of the Infinity Train Arc episode 1 and movie, after which they will have news for the sequel. Watch the visuals below.

According to the Demon Slayer anime news portal, Kimetsu, on December 10, Saturday, at 18:30, Fuji TV will decide on the "Kimetsu no Yaiba" Mugen Train Edition Special Broadcast"! After the broadcast, the latest information on Swordsmith Village more information will be announced!

At 19:00, `` Theatrical version of `` Kimetsu no Yaiba'' Infinite Train Edition'' will be broadcast nationwide and as well as on Fuji TV.

They also announced that there would be no broadcast of the next preview part of the first episode of the TV anime. The movie version will be delivered completely uncut. Moreover, the creators are also planning to broadcast a PV that announces the latest information o Demon Slayer Season 3.

Seemingly, fans will get the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba release date soon. So you can note down the date of December 10, 2022.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the Demon Slayer anime, and the Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) will begin in volume 10 of the manga. Here's how VIZ describes the story for the volume:

"For the first time in over 100 years, the upper ranks of MuzanKibutsuji's Twelve Kizuki are not full. Angered, Muzan dispatches the survivors on another mission. Elsewhere, Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and have to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in…"

The release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will come up with more updates as soon as we get anything new on the Japanese anime series. Stay tuned!

