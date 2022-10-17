Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 may reveal the connection between past & present events

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 is likely to present an interesting storyline that connects the past to the present. Recent spoilers suggest the upcoming chapter will return to the present after the flashback to depict the ongoing battle we saw a few chapters earlier.

The latest chapter shows a new timeline where Shinichiro is very happy to see Mikey alive. He felt that all his efforts and hardships had finally paid off. He could successfully save his brother and grandfather. Fans also witness how Shinichiro helped Mikey to grow up with a rough scooter. Sanzu encountered a strange problem but somehow managed to remember the memories of both timelines. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 might delve deeper into flashbacks & unfold more stories.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 may return from flashback and narrate the ongoing battle

As a child, Tetta Kisaki was weak, shy and insecure. But later grew strong. When some high school students attacked Hinata, he came to her rescue.

He rose to the top of the Tokyo Manji Gang by manipulating Manjiro Sano and organizing Hinata Tachibana's murder in different futures. Kisaki is a ruthless, cunning and ambitious individual who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

At the end of the chapter, Shinichiro arrives and frees Takemichi from the emergency. The raw Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 will continue with the present. He realized that he didn't need the time-jumping power anymore.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 is titled 'No Holding Back.' the two pages' raw scan suggests the scene of Shinichiro's murder from the victim's point of view while the other page shows Sanzu crying.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 will be released on October 19, 2022 in Japan. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Vinland Saga Season 2 is nearing release! What to expect from the plotline