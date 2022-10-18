Left Menu

Billie Eilish spark dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford following the duo's night outings in LA

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have sparked dating rumors after the duo was recently spotted by fans on not one, but two nighttime outings in Los Angeles.

American Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumors with Jesse Rutherford after the pair were spotted by fans on not one, but two recent nighttime outings in Los Angeles. E! News reported that social media users first spotted the two dining together at the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, on Oct. 13, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Two days later, a TikTok user shared a clip of Billie and Jesse walking together and briefly holding hands while at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. The duo, who haven't publicly addressed the dating rumours, have reportedly been friends for years. Billie was last linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce after the two were spotted together on a weekend getaway in April 2021, reported E! News.

Prior to that rumoured romance, Billie quietly dated rapper Brandon Quention Adams for nearly a year before splitting in 2019. The singer opened up about the breakup in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry', saying, "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair, for him."

However, apart from sharing rare insight on her breakup with Brandon, Billie has noted her preference in keeping the aspects of her romantic life lowkey, as per E! News. (ANI)

