Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4 renewal possibilities & recent updates

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 ended on June 25 this year. When the third season was streaming, fans started speculating that there could be a fourth season of the anime series. Meanwhile, on June 24, 2022, the official Twitter account teased fans by stating, "A new animation will be produced." No further information was given at the time and viewers started assuming that the makers shared the post on Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4.

So let's find out if those speculations are right. Will there be Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4? Here's everything we know so far.

In Season 3, Kaguya finds Miyuki dressing up as Arsène on a rooftop. But before she can express her feelings for him, he releases a giant balloon on the campfire, scattering dozens of heart-shaped balloons into the sky. He does not want to confess first and asks her to apply to Stanford with him. She accepts and, as a prize for finding the phantom thief, kisses him.

This could be the end of the anime but the above post is hinting at the possibility of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4. Although the creators haven't declared anything about the fourth season but on July 8, 2022, they'll release an anime film titled, "aguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- (Kaguya-samawaKokurasetai: First Kiss waOwaranai)". It was also adapted into a live-action film directed by Hayato Kawai, which was released in Japan in September 2019. The anime series is licensed in North America by Aniplex of America.

Some fans are disheartened that the Twitter post was on the "The First Kiss Never Ends" movie whilst some believe Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4 might be announced after the release of the movie. They want to see the fourth season follow the story of Miyuki and Kaguya. They may confess face to face or may even go on a date. Plus, Season 4 will also show the dark secrets of Ai Hayasaka and the Shinomiya family.

Currently, there is no worldwide release date for "The First Kiss Never Ends." The movie will be broadcast on Japanese TV stations after its special screenings at movie theaters. Crunchyroll might broadcast the Kaguya-sama film for a global audience in the future.

Based on the movie title, it'll adapt the 10-chapter Christmas-themed story arc of the same name, which means it's a direct sequel to Ultra Romantic rather than an anime original story. Considering that the average anime episode adapted 3 to 5 manga chapters that are the 14th arc of the Kaguya-sama series. It begins in Chapter 142 and ends in Chapter 151. The arc will be showing KaguyaShinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane finally having their first kiss.

As of now, makers are silent on Kaguya-sama Season 4. However, as the series is not yet canceled and the third season ended on some loose ends, we cannot decline the possibility of a Season 4. Keep reading Devdiscourse for the latest updates!

