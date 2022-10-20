'The Morning Show': Natalie Morales joins season 3 of Jennifer Aniston starrer

Left Menu

Natalie Morales has joined the star cast of Jennifer Aniston led series 'The Morning Show', season 3.

20-10-2022
Natalie Morales and Jennifer Aniston . Image Credit: ANI
American actor-director Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of Jennifer Aniston's starrer 'The Morning Show'. According to Variety, she will return to the role of Kate Danton, Stella's (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford, where they both participated in Paul Marks' start-up incubator (Jon Hamm).

As per the reports of Variety, Morales is the most recent actor to join the growing Season 3 cast of the Apple TV Plus drama, which already includes Stephen Fry, Nicole Beharie, Hamm, and Tig Notaro in addition to Julianna Marguiles, who will reprise her Season 2 role. Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino also appear in the series. On television, Morales is well known for his roles in shows like 'Dead to Me' and 'Santa Clarita Diet' on Netflix, "Abby's" on NBC, and 'White Collar' on the USA Network. She is also a director and co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2021 movie 'Language Lessons' with co-writer Mark Duplass. The same year, she also served as the director of 'Plan B'. She'll be seen in 'I'm Totally Fine' and 'No Hard Feelings' movies.

According to Variety, the crew behind the morning news was seen rebuilding in Season 2 of 'The Morning Show' after Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) exposed the hostile workplace at the UBA network live on air. They learn to cross the chasm between who we present as and who we really are as their jobs are in flux and the COVID-19 pandemic is approaching. Executive producers on 'The Morning Show' include Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine, Aniston and Kristin Hahn of Echo Films, Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Charlotte Stoudt of her overall deal with Apple TV Plus, and Mimi Leder, who also directs. For the third season, which is currently in production, Stoudt also serves as the showrunner. (ANI)

