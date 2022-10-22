Left Menu

Did Tom Cruise sing 'Hold me closer' for Paris Hilton? Here's the truth

American media personality Paris Hilton recently posted a video with deepfake Tom Cruise.

22-10-2022
Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American media personality Paris Hilton left her fans confused after she posted a video with "deepfake" Tom Cruise recently. In the Instagram clip, Hilton tells a viral Tom Cruise impersonator, who uses deepfake technology to cosplay the actor, to serenade her with a rendition of Britney Spears and Elton John's recent duet "Hold Me Closer," Billboard reported.

In the video, Hilton and the fake Tom Cruise lean against a kitchen counter, the former in a bubblegum pink tracksuit and the latter in a checkered bathrobe. "Tom, can you sing me that song again?" Hilton asks, sipping from a bedazzled cup. "You know which one." "Hold me closer, tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway," sings the fake Cruise. "Lay me down in sheets of linen/ You had a busy day today."

But while the impromptu kitchen concert was Haris' idea, she wasn't impressed by the results. "It's good but not great. You should stick to acting," she tells fake Tom. "Yeah ... I probably should," he replies, slightly embarrassed.

Hilton also tagged her serenader's TikTok page, confirming him to be @deeptomcruise, an account with nearly 4 million followers that went viral for posting absurd videos starring a very convincing Tom Cruise lookalike. Hilton's video garnered several comments.

"Oh My God! You once again fooled people," a social media user commented. "Hahhaha. this is funny," another one commented.

"Why does Tom Cruise look the same age as when I had a crush on him 25 years ago?" one user actually believed that the real Tom Cruise is singing. This isn't the first video that fake Tom Cruise and Hilton have filmed together. In June, the pair recorded a clip of them getting ready for an event together.

Hilton is married to businessman Carter Reum. The two tied the knot in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

