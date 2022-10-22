'The Rookie: Feds' scores full-season pickup at ABC

'The Rookie: Feds', the spinoff of the long-running police drama series, has scored a full season order at ABC. As per the reports of Variety, the broadcast drama series's first season will now consist of a total of 22 episodes thanks to the acquisition. The show premiered on September 27. It is aired on ABC every Tuesday.

According to Variety, a spinoff of 'The Rookie' on ABC is 'The Rookie: Feds.' 'Feds' debuted as a two-part backdoor pilot during the fourth season of 'The Rookie. The oldest rookie in the FBI, Simone Clark, is played by Niecy Nash-Betts in 'Feds.' According to her official character description, Simone "works alongside her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country's hardest offenders" and "is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred." The television show also stars Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Frankie R. Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres.

Terence, Alexi Hawley, and The show's co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner are Paul Winters. Nash-Betts not only stars but also executive produces. Executive producers include Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion from "The Rookie," Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn. The show is co-produced by ABC Signature, with eOne serving as the principal studio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)