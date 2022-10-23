Left Menu

Producer Anand Pandit's pre-Diwali bash attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma

Film producer Anand Pandit's grand pre-Diwali bash, which was a star-studded event on Saturday, had attendees including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
Film producer Anand Pandit's grand pre-Diwali bash, which was a star-studded event on Saturday, had attendees including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma. Amitabh Bachchan was wearing a traditional outfit. The megastar donned a multicoloured kurta pyjama for the bash.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn posed together for the camera. While Kajol was wearing a pink saree, Ajay wore a dark blue kurta. Akshay Kumar was seen in an ethnic white kurta.

Hrithik Roshan's super chic orange shades elevated his casual look. Comedian Kapil Sharma was seen dressed in an all-black ethnic attire, which he paired with oversized aviators.

'Atrangi Re' filmmaker Aanand L. Rai posed for the shutterbugs in a charcoal-shaded kurta. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber attended the party wearing a beige lehenga and golden black kurta respectively.

Actor Sonu Sood was wearing a black Sherwani. He posed for the papps alongside the party host Anand Pandit. Javed Jaffrey attended the Diwali party with his son Meezaan.

'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra donned a bright red kurta. Satish Kaushik was dressed in a simple kurta and Nehru jacket.

Bollywood diva Elli AvrRam was wearing a shimmery yellow saree. Randeep Huda opted for a white kurta.

Taapsee Pannu exuded elegance in her baby pink saree. Bollywood veterans Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra attended the bash in white and black kurtas. (ANI)

