Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275: Takemichi may sacrifice himself to save Mikey

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 will release on Wednesday. Earlier it was reported that Tokyo Revengers manga writer Ken Wakui is planning to conclude the story of Kodansha's bestselling series within the upcoming five chapters. The manga entered the final arc, and the writer decided not to extend the plot further.

Now according to the recent plotline, it seems Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 could feature a tragic end. The manga chapter may depict an intense fight that would end with the death of an important character. It might be our hero Takemichi.

Raw scans for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 is out. In the segment, fans will see a one-on-one fight between Takemichi and Mikey's dark instinct. Sadly, Mikey's dark side takes the katana that was beside him. Then suddenly Mikey comes from the front and pierces the Katana through Takemichi's chest. Takemichi is seen smiling and then he suddenly hugs Mikey and says, "It doesn't matter how many times, I will try again and again… I am going to…save you." He desires Mikey to regain sense and come out from realizing his dark side. Mikey is shocked.

Mikey said, "Try again? What are you talking about?" Takemichi replies, "No matter how many times I have to do this… I will…." Mikey says, "Hold on a little longer, Takemichi…." Takemichi kneels to the ground and says, "No matter how many times…I have to go back to the past.."Mikey bursts, "Enough is enough, Takemitchy.." Takemichi replies, "I want to… smile with you… and with all together.."Mikey says, "Takemichi?? Oye….". All are shocked and Chifuyu breaks down tears. Chifuyu exclaims, "Takemichi….." Mikey screams while still holding Takemichi, "Takemichi….. Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh". Unfortunately, Takemichi has fallen and this is where the chapter ends.

Fans could also see Mikey regret, as Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 spoilers predict Mikey panics on Takemichi's situation. Therefore, we can assume Mikey will come out from his dark impulses. But the million-dollar question is this: Will he regain his senses in exchange for Takemichi's life?

When Mikey comes in his own sense, he finds everybody crying and Takemichi has lost his consciousness.

Readers can follow Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 and the previous Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Tokyo Revengers 274 will be released on October 26, 2022, in the latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine.