Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202: Kenjaku vs.Choso fight, Yuki &Tengen’s discussion on Star Plasma Vessels

The Raw Scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 are out. The previous chapter ended in suspense, and the new chapter will continue the story.

This Raw Scan hinted at Kenjaku returning to Japanese territory. The manga panel also explains Yuki Tsukumo is a former Star Vessel like Amanai Riko. Tengen and Tsukumo will discuss Anai Riko and the existence of other Star Plasma vessels 12 years back in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202. They also talk about Tengen, star vessels and Tengen's merger. Yuki can hear the voices of the vessels merged within Tengen.

Jujutsu Kaisen 202 continues as Tsukumo says, "I won't let you. Never ever would I let you be at peace. THAT'S MY DUTY AS A FORMER STAR VESSEL MYSELF." Tengen replies, "…A little more then." We see Kenjaku return to Japan. Kenjaku vs Choso fight.

Tengen will ask Tsukumo about what the other Star Vessels are saying. Tsukumo will reply, "No way. For assimilated Star Vessels, if I told you what ends up of them, for good or bad, with the wisdom of age, you would passively aim for enlightenment (free yourself of burden), wouldn't you?"

Then she will proceed by saying, "I won't let you. Never ever would I let you be at peace. That's my duty as a former Star Vessel myself."

The panel shift to Kenjaku where fans will see Kenjaku invading the tombs of the star corridor and meeting Choso. After having a debate the chapter will end by showing the fight between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 is the 48th issue of the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine which will feature uji and Sukuna overlapping each other on the cover page. The caption reads- "Dispelling the fragrance of death."

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 31 in Japan. Fans can access Chapter 202 on the official Viz Shonen Jump website and MANGA Plus by Shueisha website.

