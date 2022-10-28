Left Menu

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202: Kenjaku vs.Choso fight, Yuki &Tengen’s discussion on Star Plasma Vessels

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:59 IST
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202: Kenjaku vs.Choso fight, Yuki &Tengen’s discussion on Star Plasma Vessels
Image Credit: Jujutsu Kaisen / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Raw Scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 are out. The previous chapter ended in suspense, and the new chapter will continue the story.

This Raw Scan hinted at Kenjaku returning to Japanese territory. The manga panel also explains Yuki Tsukumo is a former Star Vessel like Amanai Riko. Tengen and Tsukumo will discuss Anai Riko and the existence of other Star Plasma vessels 12 years back in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202. They also talk about Tengen, star vessels and Tengen's merger. Yuki can hear the voices of the vessels merged within Tengen.

Jujutsu Kaisen 202 continues as Tsukumo says, "I won't let you. Never ever would I let you be at peace. THAT'S MY DUTY AS A FORMER STAR VESSEL MYSELF." Tengen replies, "…A little more then." We see Kenjaku return to Japan. Kenjaku vs Choso fight.

Tengen will ask Tsukumo about what the other Star Vessels are saying. Tsukumo will reply, "No way. For assimilated Star Vessels, if I told you what ends up of them, for good or bad, with the wisdom of age, you would passively aim for enlightenment (free yourself of burden), wouldn't you?"

Then she will proceed by saying, "I won't let you. Never ever would I let you be at peace. That's my duty as a former Star Vessel myself."

The panel shift to Kenjaku where fans will see Kenjaku invading the tombs of the star corridor and meeting Choso. After having a debate the chapter will end by showing the fight between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 is the 48th issue of the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine which will feature uji and Sukuna overlapping each other on the cover page. The caption reads- "Dispelling the fragrance of death."

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 31 in Japan. Fans can access Chapter 202 on the official Viz Shonen Jump website and MANGA Plus by Shueisha website.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1065 spoilers: Law may be defeated & Op-Op Fruit could be stolen

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022