Tokyo Revengers Chapter 276: Will Takemichi's death bring Mikey out of the curse?

Mikey's dark side takes the katana that was beside him. Then suddenly Mikey comes from the front and pierces the Katana through Takemichi's chest. Takemichi is seen smiling, and then he suddenly hugs Mikey and says, "It doesn't matter how many times, I will try again and again… I am going to…save you." So now fans are eager to know if Takemichi is dead. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 276 is likely to answer the question.

Hopefully, Takemichi is not yet dead, but still fans want to know what writer Ken Wakui has written at the end of the manga. Two other favorite characters of fans, namely Baji and Draken are no more. Fingers crossed, but they don't want to see Takemichi's demise at the end of the manga Tokyo Revengers.

According to the latest spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 276, Takemichi's life is in danger. His heart is stabbed and the wound is very deep. Tokyo Manji Gang and Kanto Manji Gang were fighting in a train station and there's no one who can provide immediate medical assistance to Takemichi.

Some of the panel hinted at the hero's death and said that Hina Tachibana would survive alone. "This is the reason for the sacrifice that has the effect of a time leaper, we can see the death of Shiniciro who previously killed the old man."

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 276, we could see Mikey is out from the dark impulses, predicted Recent Highlights. So, all it takes to break the curse is an honest hug. Or was it the weight of Takemichi's actions?

The curse has taken several boys before. We have seen Shinichiro, Baji, Emma and Draken's demises in the storyline before. Anyone who tries to save Mikey becomes the victim of this curse.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 276 will showcase the fate of the two heroes.

Readers can follow Tokyo Revengers Chapter 275 and the previous Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Tokyo Revengers 276 might release on November 2, 2022, without any break, in the latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine.

