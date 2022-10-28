Is Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 returning with the new arc in December?

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 is the upcoming segment that was set to release after a month hiatus in October this year. But fans have to keep patience as the creators decided to take another month's break to release the forthcoming chapter. When Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 is releasing? Know in detail.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 was released on V Jump on August 19. Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Chapter 88. However, ComicBook notes that "The biggest theory suggests Dragon Ball will aim for a winter return that aligns with Shueisha's Jump Festa in December," but later adds how "another likely return window is at the start of 2023."

Dragon Ball Super 77 concluded with Granolah almost collapsing and starting coughing up blood. He understands that now he has a short lifespan. Monaito appears and starts healing Granolah. He heals Granolah with his power combines with Goku and Vegeta. But Gas hurts Monaito's chest and makes him unconscious.

Goku and Granolah manage to defeat Gas. But without killing Gas, Granolah asks Oil and Maki to take him home as never wants to take revenge. The chapter ends with Frieza leaving the planet with Elec and Maki. Whis helps Monaito to regain consciousness.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will come with a fresh plot. The manga writer, Akira Toriyama and the illustrator, Toyotaro have taken these breaks to prepare the new arc. At the end of Chapter 87, editors confirm the break stating "Dragon Ball Super will be taking a break for a bit to prepare for the next arc!"

The new chapter will showcase "Granolah the Survivor" arc which will surely bring some new characters to the storyline. Sportskeeda predicts Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 may focus on Frieza as the antagonist. Granolah could also help Goku and Vegeta in this endeavor.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

