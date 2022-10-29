Left Menu

The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2 renewal possibilities & recent updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:51 IST
Image Credit: English Light Novel / The Executioner and Her Way of Life
  • Country:
  • Japan

After releasing The Virgin Road: The Executioner and Her Way of Life, fans are ardently waiting for Season 2. There are enough source materials left for another season. Director Yoshiki Kawasaki, has hinted at its possibility.

In an interview with Anime Geek, the anime series creator Yoshiki Kawasaki and writer Shogo Yasukawa suggested that Virgin Road Season 2 might be possible.

"If you want to see the story continue in anime form, it might be a good idea to send messages to the publisher and production committee," director Kawasaki said. "If the books sell well and your voices are heard, and there's a gap in the schedule at the production studio, then a second season might happen."

Writer Yasukawa also commented, "Thank you for enjoying The Executioner and Her Way of Life. I've been very happy seeing your thoughts and fanart on Twitter and other places. I hope you can enjoy the turbulent plot developments and wonderful new characters in the anime's final episodes. If there's ever a second season, I'll be sure to write lots of Akari and Momo conversations (laughs). Please lend us your support, everyone!"

Unfortunately, The Virgin Road: The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2 has not been publicly announced yet.

The tale of The Virgin Road takes place thousands of years in the future where the only language is Japanese and four calamities have befallen the world. It follows Menou, an Executioner responsible for eliminating "Lost Ones", wanderers from an alternative world known as "Japan".

Her life changes after she fails to execute Akari - A Lost One who unknowingly possesses the ability to reverse her own death. Unable to kill her, Menou has no choice but to stay with Akari until she can finish the job.

If the anime gets the greenlit, we could expect The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2 to return in April 2023, based on the previous records of the production cycle. We will get back with updates as soon as we get anything new on the Japanese anime series. Stay tuned!

