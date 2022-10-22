The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 releases this November! Find out more details

Fans are happy that The Croods is back in the form of 'The Croods: Family Tree' the prehistoric family drama of the 3D animated children's series. The Croods Family Tree Season 4 released on August 2022 and the fifth season is ready to launch on November 25, 2022.

The story for The Croods: Family Tree has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series tells the story of two different pre-historic families, The Croods and the Bettermans. The story portrays how they live under the same roof. The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 will continue from the end of the fourth season.

When The Croods franchise fans were eagerly waiting for the next movie The Croods 3, the makers decided to launch a series that successfully runs four seasons and viewers are happily heading to see The Croods: Family Tree Season 5. The series engaged viewers back to the Stone Age with thrills, laughs, and enjoyment.

Before launching The Croods Family Tree 3d series, the executive producer, Todd Grimes told why they decide to make the story into a series. The show is "basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off." He explained there are more stories to tell that the makers want to explore.

"We get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds," he added.

While getting tired for the quarrel with the neighboring punch monkeys, Ugga arranges a peacemaking summit where the Bettermans and Croods will stay in the punch monkey village to learn how to live alone. But Phil detects a fireball hurtling towards the farm. Bettermans and Croods have to decide how to spend their last day on Earth. The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 will pick from here.

The episode list for The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 is yet to be out. As for the cast list, we can see Kelly Marie Tran returning as Dawn Betterman, Amy Rosoff as Hope Betterman, Matthew Waterson as Phil Betterman, A. J. Locascio as Thunk Crood, Amy Landecker as Ugga Crood, Artemis Pebdani as Gran Crood, Ally Dixon as Eep Crood, Darin Brooks as Guy, and Dee Bradley Baker as Sandy, Belt, and Sash.

The Croods Family Tree Season 5 is set to be released on November 25 on Hulu and Peacock. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned!

Also Read: The Dragon Prince Season 4 teaser, trailer & episode titles hint at a high-stake story with time-jump