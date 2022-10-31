One Piece Chapter 1065 releasing on Sunday! Find out more details

One Piece Chapter 1065 will release on Sunday, November 6. The chapter is returning after a break that will take an interesting twist to the storyline. The fighting between Blackbeard Pirate and Trafalgar D. Water is to be continued in One Piece Chapter 1065 of the Japanese manga.

Eiichiro Oda will also give updates on the continuous journey of the Straw Hats crew and Bonney around Egghead Island, in search of Vegapunk. The major cliffhangers between the relationship of Shaka Vegapunk and Monkey D. Dragon are to be solved in One Piece Chapter 1065.

One Piece Chapter 1065 might bring more nail-biting moments to the plotline of the Final Saga. Fans are quite excited that the story of the final arc is taking frequent turns. Many story angles could be brought into the storyline of the anticipated One Piece Chapter 1065 and the upcoming chapters.

The raw scans for the chapter will come two to three days before the release. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on official platforms.

In One Piece Chapter 1064, Marshall and his crew of Devil Fruit users decide to attack Blackbeard pirates. Law and his army are doing well to defeat Marshal. On the other side, Bonney wants to know detail about his father, so he is searching for scientist Vegapunk. He especially wants the answer to why Vegapunk uses Kuma his father in his experiment, while the World Government wants to kill the scientist.

One Piece Chapter 1065 initial spoilers suggest fans could see a shocking incident in the upcoming chapter. The hint, posted by the reputable series news reporter @OP_NEWS2022, says:

"The Emperors are the ones who reign in the sea!! What kind of shocking incident happens…!?" this could be a clue of what can happen in the fight between Blackbeard and Law.

In the current storyline, Yonko is influenced by Blackbeard and will go against Law. Lastly, we saw, Blackbeard launched a strong counterattack on Law. But the upcoming chapter could depict Law's downfall and his Road Poneglyphs could be taken by Blackbeard. If that happens, then it will not be surprising that Blackbeard is also snatching Law's Devil Fruit, the Op-Op Fruit, and its powers.

If Blackbeard manages to do all that mentioned above, then he will be an invincible figure. Luffy, of course, will find it very difficult to face Blackbeard's power.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1061 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (November 6)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (November 6)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (November 6)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (November 6)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (November 6)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (November 6)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (November 6)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (November 7)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

Also Read: Lookism Chapter 421: Can Daniel Park save Yohan & Seongeun?