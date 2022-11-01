Varun Dhawan shares intense look from 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan, on Monday, shared a scary look from his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya' on the occasion of Halloween. Ahead of his upcoming film 'Bhediya' release, Varun posted a Halloween look on Instagram from the movie.

The actor shared a scary look to wish his fans and followers on Halloween. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkXn1ZiPl8A/

Sharing the picture, "Happy Halloween." Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha dropped a comment, she wrote, "Ohhh my!"

The actor's 'Bawaal' co-star Janhvi Kapoor reacted with fire emoji. Actor Dino Morea also commented. He wrote, "Damnnnnn."

Varun and Kriti, on Friday, unveiled 'Thumkeshwari', the first song of their horror comedy film 'Bhediya'. Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Apart from Varun and Kriti, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor could also be seen in a special appearance as 'Stree' in the song. Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' is a horror comedy film and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience. After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi "Twilight."

The horror-comedy drama will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'. The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)