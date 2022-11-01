Alita: Battle Angel 2: Creators are ‘trying like hell’ for production! ‘We're working on it, man,’ vows Rosa Salazar

Made based on Yukito Kishiro's Gunnm (Battle Angel Alita in English) manga, the film 'Alita: Battle Angel' is one of the most successful anime adaptions. Since the release of the movie in February 2019 and its amazing response at the box office, fans are campaigning for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron always wanted to make more sequels to the movie. Robert believes there is a chance for Alita: Battle Angel 2. A few months back, Rosa Salazar talked to CinemaBlend saying that she is still interested in Alita: Battle Angel 2, even after annoying and pressing both James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez.

"I harass them all the time. Like, it might become a legal issue soon. I email with James Cameron a lot. … And he's always like, 'I'm so down.' Which is crazy to hear someone like James Cameron be like, 'I'm so down!' When we were in South by Southwest, I went over to Robert (Rodriguez)'s house and had tea, and was just talking about Alita."

She also said that the idea of a sequel is never out of their mind. "All three of us have so much love for it. It's never outside of our line of vision, ever. Everything we do, we're just sort of like, 'How do we get back there?' … We're trying like hell to get her back out there because we know how much, just like (Undone), her story means so much to women, to young girls, to boys, to everybody. I think she represents something that transcends race, gender, all of that. So we're working on it, man," added Rosa Salazar.

Alita Battle Angel was released by 20th Century Fox which was later purchased by Disney. However, later when fans came to know that Disney+ is interested in taking on a live-action Alita Battle Angel series for the streaming service, they are again hopeful for Alita Battle Angel 2.

Robert Rodriguez previously revealed that he was pondering over a trilogy. He told that James Cameron made "1,000 pages of notes" for three films set in Alita's universe.

He also stated, "There's like one whole document about the trilogy. Because that's just part of his process. 'Here are three movies. Just so you know what to include in the first story and whatnot.'"

Earlier, while chatting with Forbes, the director stated, "I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney Plus, so that is worth the conversation."

"I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels," said Robert Rodriguez.

Fans are hoping that James Cameron will work on Alita: Battle Angel 2 after completing the sequels of Avatar. We will keep an eye on Alita: Battle Angel 2 and track its development and update you accordingly.

