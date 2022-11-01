John Wick 4: Everything we know about the longest film of franchise

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the upcoming installment of the franchise. The fourth installment of the John Wick series will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series. Lionsgate has already unveiled the image to fans who have been avidly waiting for Keanu Reeves in his famous role as a professional hitman and assassin in John Wick 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will follow the major cliffhanger of the third movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The released image from John Wick 4 shows Keanu Reeves praying while surrounded by church candlelights. The protagonist is slaying his foes with nunchucks in the footage of the trailer. Similarly, the new teaser of John Wick 4 shows Keanu Reeves brutally beating two baddies with nunchucks.

Director Chad Stahelski talked about the fourth film in an interview with IndieWire about how John's character will be portrayed in the JW4.

"John may survive all this s**t, but at the end of it, there's no happy ending. He's got nowhere to go ... He's f****d for the rest of his life. It's just a matter of time," said the director. He also added that this is the first film of the franchise not to be written by its creator Derek Kolstad and the studio has to choose Shay Hatten and Michael Finch instead. However, the story will be based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Read the official synopsis of John Wick 4 below.

The release date for JW4 has changed several times. The film was originally set to debut in theatres on May 22, 2022, and then changed to December 2021. The new release date for the movie is March 24, 2023. The reason for the delay has not been discussed. But the rapid spread of coronavirus and Omicron across the world is believed the reason for its delay. The film is also partially delayed due to Reeves' commitments with The Matrix Resurrections.

As for the cast list, Keanu Reeves will reprise the iconic title character, John Wick. Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will be back to reprise the role of Winston and Charon. There are also new additions in the cast including Laurence Fishburne (as the Bowery King), Hiroyuki Sanada (as Shimazu), Donnie Yen (as Caine), Bill Skarsgård (as Marquis), Shamier Anderson (as Tracker), and Scott Adkins (as Killa).

