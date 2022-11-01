Top Shah Rukh Khan controversies that made headlines in past

Known as King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 57th birthday on Wednesday. The actor made his debut with the film 'Deewana' and there was no looking back for him after that. With his stellar performances over the years, the 56-year-old actor won many awards and ruled the box office for a very long time. Being one of the most charming and influential personalities globally is not easy, there have always been controversies, especially when it comes to a famous celebrity like Shah Rukh Khan. Digging into his past, let's look at some major controversies that surprised his fans.

1. Intolerance Statement Shah Rukh Khan faced a lot of backlash on social media after he gave a statement about the growing intolerance in the country. Some users got offended because of the 'Chak De India' actor's comment and demanded a complete ban on releasing his films in the country.

2. Fight with Salman Khan As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan had a massive fallout with actor Salman Khan at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday in 2008 after which both the celebs were not on talking terms but with time both the actor's got their issues resolved and were seen sharing the screen space in 'Tubelight' in the year 2017 for the first time after their fight. Salman even visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence during Aryan Khan's arrest.

3. Aryan Khan Controversy October 3, 2021, the day that turned into a nightmare for the Khans, as Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan got busted by the NCB in connection with a drug case which gathered a lot of controversies. During that time, the actor stood up and fought for his family. Sleepless nights, mobbed by the media and whatnot, a father had to go through for the sake of his son. After fighting the legal battle for approximately a month Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court on October 28, 2021.

4. Wankhede Stadium Controversy Shah Rukh Khan, in many interviews, stated how much connected he is with his younger daughter Suhana Khan and will do anything to protect her as any other father will. On May 16, 2012, post the victory of the 'Swades' actor's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians, the actor got into an obscene debate with the security officials for mishandling his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends who were there to attend the match. Due to this, the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) put a five-year ban on the actor for entering the stadium, which he faithfully followed and the MCA lifted it almost three years later in 2015.

5. Link up with Priyanka Chopra Post the release of the film 'Don' in 2006, rumours started spreading around the corner that Shah Rukh Khan was dating his co-actor Priyanka Chopra and after some time the actors started ignoring each other in front of the public. The duo was last seen together in the film 'Don 2' in 2011.

Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)