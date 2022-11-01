Left Menu

Mamata may visit Cooch Behar to inaugurate Rash Utsav: Official

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Cooch Behar on November 8 to inaugurate the annual Rash Utsav at the century-old Madan Mohan Temple, a senior official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:38 IST
Mamata may visit Cooch Behar to inaugurate Rash Utsav: Official
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Cooch Behar on November 8 to inaugurate the annual 'Rash Utsav' at the century-old Madan Mohan Temple, a senior official said on Tuesday. Organisers of the festival have invited Banerjee for the inauguration, he said.

''The CM is trying to find some time out of her busy schedule to visit Cooch Behar for the programme,'' the bureaucrat told PTI.

Asked if the CM will be holding any administrative meeting there during the visit, the official said that nothing has been fixed as yet.

''The itinerary is yet to be prepared. Nothing can be said for sure. We will chalk out the entire schedule in a couple of days,'' he said. Madan Mohan Temple, situated in Cooch Behar town, was constructed in the 1880s during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan.

Rash Utsav, held in the month of November in honour of Lord Krishna or Madan Mohan, is an occasion for grand celebrations in Cooch Behar.

Festivities last for around a month, with people from neighbouring districts and states visiting the place to join in the celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
3
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India
4
PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the same quarter a year ago: Co filing.

PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022