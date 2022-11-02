One Piece Chapter 1065 initial spoilers: Egghead Island is related to Ancient Kingdom!

One Piece Chapter 1065 spoilers were released late on Monday, October 31. Fans have been waiting to get hints of the upcoming plotlines for weeks. The manga was on hiatus. But the good news is One Piece Chapter 1065 is releasing this Sunday, November 6.

The raw scans are yet to be out, but here are some initial spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1065 that would help fans understand what to expect from the forthcoming chapter.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1065 begin with a color spread of the upcoming issue dedicated to One Piece Film: Red. The feature film premiered theatrically on August 6, 2022, in Japan. One Piece will be the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue No. 49.

On the fresh page, fans will see a new Seraphim debut and attack Sanji's group. But is it not mentioned from where the Seraphim came and what the purpose of the attack was. Even the spoilers didn't share the current location of Sanji.

3 Vegapunk: Edison and Pythagoras are to be discovered as robots. York is one of the final Vegapunk who ate the other Vegapunks. York, also designated as Punk-06, is one of the six satellites of Dr. Vegapunk. For the power York has likely been a contributor to the genius scientist's numerous technological developments.

Then Chapter 1065 of One Piece takes a turn to "Egghead Island," the island of the future. The new spoilers reveal that this is actually not the island of the future, rather it's the island of the past because its technology is similar to the technology of the "Ancient Kingdom."

The chapter will end by showing Luffy and the Straw Hat discovering some ancient robots. These are the main storyline of One Piece Chapter 1065. Besides, all fans will see some flashbacks too.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1065 also forecast that readers will get some information on the Void century. That means EiichiroOda's bestselling manga will finally start revealing the truth of Void Century, one of the biggest mysteries in the manga series.

The Void Century is a century-long gap in recorded and archaeological history, the study of which is forbidden by the World Government. The events of this period are so important and relevant that by learning them, one is said to become aware of the "true history" of the world. These events occurred 800 to 900 years before the current storyline.

Additionally, the segment will reveal the plans of the CPO. Blackbeard vs Law will continue their fight and hopefully, this will be the final fight between them. Zoro senses something terrible might happen. Read the brief spoilers revealed by Redon.

More spoilers for the chapter will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on official platforms.

Read One Piece Chapter 1065 sharp at 1 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

