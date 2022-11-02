Black Clover Chapter 343: Asta vs Ichika fight begins

The latest chapter of Black Clover shows a flashback of Yami and Ichika's childhood. Chapter 342 starts showing from the perspective of Ichika. In the present, Ichika called Captain Yami a demon god. She believes that her brother is somehow responsible for the murder of her father and the clan. But Asta trusts Captain Yami instead of Ichika. Black Clover Chapter 343 might showcase the battle between Asta and Ichika.

We are already introduced to new members of Ryuzen Seven in Black Clover's previous chapter, and they are training Asta. Except for Ichika, they are very friendly with Asta.

Black Clover Chapter 343 is also likely to show if Ichika takes the fight seriously, Asta's life will be in danger though he may try hard to unlock a new spell in his Grimoire. Ichika already warns Asta not to blame her if he dies. Ultimately, they are arguing their point about Captain Yami. According to Ichika Captain Yami killed her father and the entire clan when he was just 13 years old.

Several things could be seen in the plotline of Black Clover Chapter 343. The arguments before the fight could be continued in the chapter. Or else Ryudo Ryuya may come ahead and stop them fighting with each other.

We will get back with the spoilers and the raw scans as soon as they come. A Black Clover Chapter 342 raw scan is scheduled to be out within two to three days before the release.

Black Clover chapter 343 will be officially released on Sunday, November 6. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 343 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (November 6)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (November 6)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (November 6)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (November 6)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (November 6)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (November 6)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (November 6)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (November 7)

