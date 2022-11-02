Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 343: Asta vs Ichika fight begins

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:16 IST
Black Clover Chapter 343: Asta vs Ichika fight begins
Image Credit: Black Clover / fan page YouTube
  • Country:
  • Japan

The latest chapter of Black Clover shows a flashback of Yami and Ichika's childhood. Chapter 342 starts showing from the perspective of Ichika. In the present, Ichika called Captain Yami a demon god. She believes that her brother is somehow responsible for the murder of her father and the clan. But Asta trusts Captain Yami instead of Ichika. Black Clover Chapter 343 might showcase the battle between Asta and Ichika.

We are already introduced to new members of Ryuzen Seven in Black Clover's previous chapter, and they are training Asta. Except for Ichika, they are very friendly with Asta.

Black Clover Chapter 343 is also likely to show if Ichika takes the fight seriously, Asta's life will be in danger though he may try hard to unlock a new spell in his Grimoire. Ichika already warns Asta not to blame her if he dies. Ultimately, they are arguing their point about Captain Yami. According to Ichika Captain Yami killed her father and the entire clan when he was just 13 years old.

Several things could be seen in the plotline of Black Clover Chapter 343. The arguments before the fight could be continued in the chapter. Or else Ryudo Ryuya may come ahead and stop them fighting with each other.

We will get back with the spoilers and the raw scans as soon as they come. A Black Clover Chapter 342 raw scan is scheduled to be out within two to three days before the release. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1065 releasing on Sunday! Find out more details

Black Clover chapter 343 will be officially released on Sunday, November 6. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 343 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (November 6)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (November 6)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (November 6)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (November 6)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (November 6)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (November 6)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (November 6)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (November 7)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1065 will solve multiple awaited story angles after the break

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022