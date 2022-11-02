Singer Shruti Pathak launches first music NFT titled ‘Haaniya’

Playback singer Shruti Pathak has launched her maiden Bollywood music NFT with FanTiger, India’s first music NFT marketplace.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are unique digital assets with verified ownership rights and the details are stored on a blockchain.

The single titled ''Haaniya'', is the sixth music NFT from FanTiger and fans can now invest in the singer’s music NFT that is based on dynamic pricing. According to a press release issued by FanTiger, the concept of music NFTs enable fans and investors to purchase partial ownership of the song, share royalty income, access to exclusive community, limited edition signed merchandise, along with an opportunity to personally interact with the artist and much more.

“The world of Web3.0 is fascinating and its acceptability globally is very high. I am excited to launch my first music NFT and be part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to FanTiger for helping me glide into the world of metaverse and making my dream come true. I also seek support from my fans in making this music NFT a raging success,'' Pathak said in a statement. The song ‘Haaniya’ will also be live across various social media platforms and music streaming apps.

