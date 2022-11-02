Left Menu

Singer Shruti Pathak launches first music NFT titled ‘Haaniya’

According to a press release issued by FanTiger, the concept of music NFTs enable fans and investors to purchase partial ownership of the song, share royalty income, access to exclusive community, limited edition signed merchandise, along with an opportunity to personally interact with the artist and much more.The world of Web3.0 is fascinating and its acceptability globally is very high.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:07 IST
Singer Shruti Pathak launches first music NFT titled ‘Haaniya’
  • Country:
  • India

Playback singer Shruti Pathak has launched her maiden Bollywood music NFT with FanTiger, India’s first music NFT marketplace.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are unique digital assets with verified ownership rights and the details are stored on a blockchain.

The single titled ''Haaniya'', is the sixth music NFT from FanTiger and fans can now invest in the singer’s music NFT that is based on dynamic pricing. According to a press release issued by FanTiger, the concept of music NFTs enable fans and investors to purchase partial ownership of the song, share royalty income, access to exclusive community, limited edition signed merchandise, along with an opportunity to personally interact with the artist and much more.

“The world of Web3.0 is fascinating and its acceptability globally is very high. I am excited to launch my first music NFT and be part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to FanTiger for helping me glide into the world of metaverse and making my dream come true. I also seek support from my fans in making this music NFT a raging success,'' Pathak said in a statement. The song ‘Haaniya’ will also be live across various social media platforms and music streaming apps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022