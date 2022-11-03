Is Netflix returning with The Sound of Magic Season 2? Know in detail

The South Korean drama, The Sound of Magic is praised worldwide after its release on May 6, 2022, on Netflix. Enthusiasts gulped the entire season and waited for The Sound of Magic Season 2. The series is mostly appreciated for its unique storyline.

It's not confirmed yet whether the series will be commissioned for another season. In general, the streamer often takes time for months or sometimes near about a year to gather relevant viewership data across the world.

The story has wrapped up the plot properly and satisfied fans' craving to some extent, but they are still waiting for The Sound of Magic Season 2. Many believe there is very little chance of a The Sound of Magic Season 2.

The Sound of Magic tells the story of a high school student Yoon Ah-Yi (played by Joo Ye-rim). She's poor, eking out a living and between working part-time and trying to excel at school, finds her in impossibly difficult circumstances.

One day her life changes forever. She meets a magician called Ri-Eul (Ji Chang-wook) at an abandoned amusement park. He performs magic for people who believe in magic. He's mysterious and comforts Ah-Yi, promising to help her. In all, Ah Yi's life gradually changes as she becomes a follower of Lee Eul, making herself again a believer in magic and further deciding to follow her dreams in earnest. But is he really helping her?

The K-drama is written by Kim Min Jeong, directed by Kim Seong-Yoon, and based on the webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-Kwon.

The renewal of The Sound of Magic for season 2 is yet to be decided. Still, fans could keep faith in the makers as the series is not officially canceled yet.

