BTS‘s RM is releasing his solo album in November! Know in detail

The third member of the South Korean band BTS, Kim Namjoon (RM) will debut his solo album soon!

BTS RM is releasing this solo album after the Kpop group announced a 'hiatus' in June this year. Earlier, Jin the band's oldest member released his solo song "The Astronaut" on October 2022 and J-Hope released his solo album "Jack in the Box" in July, 2022 through Big Hit Music.

BTS Jin will soon leave to serve in the military as per South Korean law which states that all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. And now BTS leader RM is currently busy with the preparation of his solo album.

Soompi translated JTBC's news that a source from RM's agency BIG HIT MUSIC shared, "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations."

RM's upcoming album will be released on November 25. Recently, RM and the filmmaker Jang Hang Joon started working together for tvN's upcoming variety program "The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge."

By the end of October, it was announced that BTS received five nominations for the 2022 MAMA Awards to be held in late November, with the band members receiving eight further nominations for their performances as solo artists performing under their own names.

BTS released their three-CD anthology album Proof on June 10, 2022. On June 14, during their ninth-anniversary celebrations, the band announced a temporary suspension of group activities to focus on solo projects and other endeavors. Hybe Corporation, which owns Big Hit, clarified in subsequent statements that BTS was neither disbanding nor going on hiatus, but would be actively furthering their individual careers with the label's full support while still participating in future group activities, including the filming of Run BTS. The incident caused Hybe Corporation's stock to decline rapidly, resulting in a decrease in the market value of $1.7 billion (US).On August 24, Billboard magazine reported that BTS would be performing in Busan as a group on October 15 in a benefit concert in support of the city's efforts to have a World Exposition in 2030, with the group participating under the banner of Yet to Come.

