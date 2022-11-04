Will The Matrix franchise ever come with more Neo &Trinity stories?

The Matrix Resurrections aka The Matrix 4 was released in December last year, and now the die-hard fans are waiting for the announcement for The Matrix 5. Although the fourth movie ended with a few cliffhangers, it looks like the possibility of The Matrix 5 is almost dead. In fact, before the announcement of The Matrix Resurrections, the makers decided that there will be no more films for The Matrix franchise.

We already discussed why The Matrix 5 is less likely to happen in the future. One of the main reasons for this is Matrix Resurrections' box office collections were not up to par, when compared to the collects of the previous two movies, namely, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Plus the storyline for the latest film could not engage viewers or leave them wanting for more.

But some fans are still hopeful about it. The lead star Keanu Reeves wants to reprise his iconic role in The matrix 5 if it happens in the future and obviously if Lana Wachowski is on board.

"I mean, if she wanted to do another story and wanted to include me I would be honored and grateful. And I'd like to see what happens to Trinity and Neo – and the world," Keanu told to Fandom.

Besides the reverie, Keanu Reeves along with Carrie-Anne Moss cleared that the possibility of the fifth film is less. When a reporter from Empire Online asked whether there is another movie in the pipeline for both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the handsome actor jokingly said, "What's another one? Resurrections Redux."

He also predicts that Lana Wachowski will not go ahead with another movie or The Matrix 5. "Wachowskian! I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," said Keanu.

The producer James McTeigue told in December 2021 that they have no plan for sequels, prequels, or an all-new trilogy at the present moment.

"I think, at the moment, it's just the movie you've seen. We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy," McTeigue shared with Collider.

So if Warner Bros. decides to come back with The Matrix 5, then they might have to proceed without Lana Wachowski and James McTeigue. And as per Keanu Reeves, he will not return without Wachowski.

