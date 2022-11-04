Mission Impossible 7 director talks about new nerve-wracking Tom Cruise stunt

The upcoming installment of the Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible' film is titled, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'. Filming for the movie was wrapped up in September last year, and the franchise is approaching its release in 2023. The trailer for Mission Impossible 7 is already out. Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in the film with more challenging adventures and stunts than he had ever done in his career.

The 60-year-old actor already shared about his outstanding action stunt which involves jumping a motorcycle off of a huge ramp over a cliff. And now while responding to a fan via Twitter, the film's writer and director Christopher McQuarrie talked about a new, seemingly impossible stunt that he and Tom had executed it successfully.

The fan with the screen name Amanda Hunt asked via Twitter if McQuarrie and his long-term ally Cruise had ever failed to execute a difficult stunt despite putting their best efforts. While responding to the fan, McQuarrie wrote, "On Friday morning, I told Tom that the technology to film a specific stunt simply did not exist. By six o’clock it existed. All you need is good people."

The answer doesn't clearly reveal the name of the movie he is talking about. Both Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 are filmed back to back, but it seems he was talking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Earlier Tom Cruise shared to Empire: "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp. The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

The plot for Mission: Impossible 7 has been kept under wraps. Christopher McQuarrie shared the theme for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One- Release Date: Jul 14, 2023

Mission: Impossible 8 - Release Date: Jun 28, 2024

