Left Menu

Mission Impossible 7 director talks about new nerve-wracking Tom Cruise stunt

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:08 IST
Mission Impossible 7 director talks about new nerve-wracking Tom Cruise stunt
Image Credit: Mission: Impossible7 / Facebook
  • Country:
  • United States

The upcoming installment of the Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible' film is titled, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'. Filming for the movie was wrapped up in September last year, and the franchise is approaching its release in 2023. The trailer for Mission Impossible 7 is already out. Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in the film with more challenging adventures and stunts than he had ever done in his career.

The 60-year-old actor already shared about his outstanding action stunt which involves jumping a motorcycle off of a huge ramp over a cliff. And now while responding to a fan via Twitter, the film's writer and director Christopher McQuarrie talked about a new, seemingly impossible stunt that he and Tom had executed it successfully.

The fan with the screen name Amanda Hunt asked via Twitter if McQuarrie and his long-term ally Cruise had ever failed to execute a difficult stunt despite putting their best efforts. While responding to the fan, McQuarrie wrote, "On Friday morning, I told Tom that the technology to film a specific stunt simply did not exist. By six o&rsquo;clock it existed. All you need is good people."

The answer doesn't clearly reveal the name of the movie he is talking about. Both Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 are filmed back to back, but it seems he was talking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Earlier Tom Cruise shared to Empire: "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp. The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

The plot for Mission: Impossible 7 has been kept under wraps. Christopher McQuarrie shared the theme for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One- Release Date: Jul 14, 2023

Mission: Impossible 8 - Release Date: Jun 28, 2024

Also Read: Will The Matrix franchise ever come with more Neo &Trinity stories?

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022