Face-painting of 'daivas': Woman tenders apology for depiction

A young woman from Hyderabad, drawing flak on the social media for her portrayal of ‘Daiva Mukhavarnike’ (face-painting of Daivas) mimicking the film ‘Kantara’, offered a penalty to Lord Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala and tendered an apology to 'dharmadhikari' D Veerendra Heggade.

The woman painted her face to resemble the Daiva character in the ‘Kantara.’ However, she painted the Yakshagana costume while trying to portray the role of daivaradhaka (worshipper) which drew widespread criticism from netizens of the coastal region.

Reacting to this, she told reporters on Thursday that she mistook the Yakshagana costume with that of Daiva Mukhavarnike and committed an error. After the outrage on the social media, she realised her mistake and apologised to daivaradhakas and coastal Karnataka people for hurting their sentiments.

Her comments on Daiva Mukhavarnike and Daiva’s role in the film had also received flak on the social media.

‘Kantara’, the blockbuster Kannada movie by Rishab Shetty, deals with man’s conflict with nature in the backdrop of the traditional beliefs on ‘Daivaradhane’ in Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka.

